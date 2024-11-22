BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Alleged Adani Bribery Scandal Comments

On Friday, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala intensified his critique of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his comments related to allegations brought by US prosecutors against Gautam Adani in an alleged bribery scheme.

Poonawala accused Gandhi and Congress of sabotaging national economic advancement by opposing individual political figures or parties. He implied that Congress has been manipulated by foreign elements, suggesting that such foreign reports conveniently arise just before parliamentary sessions.

The controversy stems from accusations allegedly targeting states governed by Congress or INDIA Alliance, while the BJP maintains that these allegations are yet to be substantiated. Meanwhile, the Adani Group has dismissed these charges, with BJP leaders asserting the law will prevail, while denouncing Gandhi's direct attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)