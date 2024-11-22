Left Menu

BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Alleged Adani Bribery Scandal Comments

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his remarks about Gautam Adani's alleged bribery case, accusing the Congress of undermining India's economic progress and being influenced by foreign powers. The controversy arose amid US allegations against Adani, which Congress demands to be investigated further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 10:55 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 10:55 IST
BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Alleged Adani Bribery Scandal Comments
BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala intensified his critique of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his comments related to allegations brought by US prosecutors against Gautam Adani in an alleged bribery scheme.

Poonawala accused Gandhi and Congress of sabotaging national economic advancement by opposing individual political figures or parties. He implied that Congress has been manipulated by foreign elements, suggesting that such foreign reports conveniently arise just before parliamentary sessions.

The controversy stems from accusations allegedly targeting states governed by Congress or INDIA Alliance, while the BJP maintains that these allegations are yet to be substantiated. Meanwhile, the Adani Group has dismissed these charges, with BJP leaders asserting the law will prevail, while denouncing Gandhi's direct attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024