Slovenia Pledges Cooperation with ICC on Arrest Warrants

Slovenia's Prime Minister Robert Golob confirmed the country's commitment to respect and comply with arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Israeli and Hamas leaders, marking Slovenia's firm stance on justice in the Gaza conflict. Slovenia recently recognized Palestine as an independent state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 14:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Slovenia has affirmed its commitment to adhere to arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Israeli and Hamas figures as a result of their involvement in the Gaza conflict. Prime Minister Robert Golob expressed this position, underscoring Slovenia's dedication to international justice.

The ICC warrants target Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his former defense chief, and a Hamas leader, Ibrahim Al-Masri, for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity. This development places Slovenia on the global stage of international law enforcement.

In a groundbreaking decision earlier this year, Slovenia became the latest EU nation to formally recognize Palestine as an independent state, following a decisive parliamentary vote. This move aligns with its current approach to enforcing ICC directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

