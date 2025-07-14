EU Pushes for More Aid in Gaza Amidst Humanitarian Talks
The European Union is pressing for improved delivery of aid to Gaza, as the situation on the ground remains unsatisfactory despite recent agreements with Israel to increase humanitarian efforts.
The European Union is intensifying its efforts to enhance the delivery of aid to Gaza. Despite recent agreements with Israel, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas expressed concerns on Monday over the inadequate improvements in the area.
Prior to discussions with senior Middle Eastern and EU officials in Brussels, Kallas highlighted the insufficient visible progress in aid distribution within Gaza. The comments come after a pact was made with Israel last week aimed at bolstering humanitarian conditions by increasing the flow of aid trucks and opening critical crossing points.
The situation remains tense as EU officials seek to ensure that the agreed measures translate into tangible benefits for those affected on the ground.
