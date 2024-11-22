Left Menu

Taiwan Battles for Influence Amid China's South Pacific Advance

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te will visit allies in the South Pacific amid ongoing Chinese diplomatic advances. His trip highlights Taiwan's efforts to maintain its limited diplomatic ties and counter China's influence in the region, as relations with traditional allies shift under Beijing's economic and political pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 22-11-2024 15:08 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 14:56 IST
Lai Ching-te Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te is set to embark on a pivotal tour of the South Pacific amid China's diplomatic push in the region. The visit, scheduled from November 30 to December 6, includes stops in the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, and Palau, underscoring Taiwan’s strategic interests in maintaining alliances.

China's deepening ties through loans and security pacts with Pacific island nations have raised alarms in countries such as the US, Australia, and New Zealand, who view Beijing's moves as efforts to expand its military and political sway. With Taiwan's diplomatic allies dwindling, such trips are crucial to counterbalance China's regional influence.

Although unconfirmed, President Lai might also make a stop in Hawaii, a frequent yet contentious move as China opposes such US stopovers, citing breaches in past diplomatic commitments. Amid mounting pressure from China, Taiwan continues to assert its presence on the global stage through proactive diplomacy and participation in international forums.

(With inputs from agencies.)

