BY Vijayendra Critiques Karnataka Governance Amid Controversy

Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra launched a fierce criticism against the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, accusing it of issuing contentious Waqf land notices to farmers and halting central schemes to fulfill election promises.

In a conversation with PTI, Vijayendra highlighted internal discontent within Congress, with MLAs expressing frustration over stalled constituency development funds and condemning the chief minister's style of governance.

Vijayendra alleged that the government's inability to deliver on election promises has brought development activities to a halt across all 224 assembly constituencies, with MLAs unable to secure grants for local projects.

The BJP chief criticized recent policy decisions, such as hikes in milk prices, fuel costs, stamp duty, and increased government hospital charges, claiming they adversely affect the poor and farmers.

Even as BJP protests intensified against the Waqf notices, Vijayendra announced statewide dharnas, emphasizing that farmers should not be deceived or lose their land.

Controversy arose over the cancellation of 12 lakh BPL cards, with Vijayendra advocating for removing illegal beneficiaries but criticizing the criteria used as unscientific.

He acknowledged some internal resistance to his leadership within the party but expressed confidence in unifying all factions for the party's interests.

Vijayendra predicted BJP victories in Sandur and Shigoan, while showing support for JD(S) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy in Channapatna, and emphasized strengthening BJP's presence in key Karnataka regions to secure power with a majority.

(With inputs from agencies.)