Left Menu

BY Vijayendra Critiques Karnataka Governance Amid Controversy

Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra criticized the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government for controversial land notices and halting central schemes. He claimed frustration among Congress MLAs and highlighted policy decisions impacting farmers and the poor, while BJP protests gain momentum. Vijayendra also predicted BJP victories in key regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 15:09 IST
BY Vijayendra Critiques Karnataka Governance Amid Controversy
Siddaramaiah Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra launched a fierce criticism against the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, accusing it of issuing contentious Waqf land notices to farmers and halting central schemes to fulfill election promises.

In a conversation with PTI, Vijayendra highlighted internal discontent within Congress, with MLAs expressing frustration over stalled constituency development funds and condemning the chief minister's style of governance.

Vijayendra alleged that the government's inability to deliver on election promises has brought development activities to a halt across all 224 assembly constituencies, with MLAs unable to secure grants for local projects.

The BJP chief criticized recent policy decisions, such as hikes in milk prices, fuel costs, stamp duty, and increased government hospital charges, claiming they adversely affect the poor and farmers.

Even as BJP protests intensified against the Waqf notices, Vijayendra announced statewide dharnas, emphasizing that farmers should not be deceived or lose their land.

Controversy arose over the cancellation of 12 lakh BPL cards, with Vijayendra advocating for removing illegal beneficiaries but criticizing the criteria used as unscientific.

He acknowledged some internal resistance to his leadership within the party but expressed confidence in unifying all factions for the party's interests.

Vijayendra predicted BJP victories in Sandur and Shigoan, while showing support for JD(S) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy in Channapatna, and emphasized strengthening BJP's presence in key Karnataka regions to secure power with a majority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024