Awaiting the Verdict: The Fierce Electoral Battle in Jharkhand

Jharkhand is bracing for a pivotal moment as election results are set to reveal whether the BJP-led NDA will seize power from the ruling JMM-led alliance. The historic voter turnout, marked at 67.74%, underscores the citizens' vested interest in shaping the state's political landscape.

As counting commences at 8 am, with trends anticipated by 9 am, meticulous arrangements are underway to ensure a transparent process. Postal ballots will be crucial, with each counting table assigned an ARO to maintain fairness, amid stringent security and media scrutiny.

The elections, unfolding over two phases, witnessed intense political battles. Key figures like Hemant Soren and Amar Kumar Bauri await their fate as parties eagerly anticipate potential shifts in power dynamics, with exit polls divided over the probable victor.

(With inputs from agencies.)