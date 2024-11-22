Left Menu

Strategizing the Future: TMC Convenes Key Meeting on Winter Sessions

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, convenes a crucial TMC executive meeting to discuss strategies for the upcoming parliamentary sessions. Key issues include the Waqf Amendment Bill and organisational changes amidst arrests and resignations. Abhishek Banerjee's proposals and the 2026 elections feature prominently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-11-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 16:40 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called a pivotal meeting of the Trinamool Congress's national executive committee at her residence. Scheduled for Monday, the gathering will address strategic plans for the approaching winter session of Parliament and tackle significant topics such as the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill.

Attendees will include TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, prominent leaders like Sudip Bandyopadhyay, and other senior officials. The meeting gains importance as it coincides with both the West Bengal Assembly and Lok Sabha sessions, adding urgency to discussions surrounding organisational restructuring and legislative strategies.

Party insiders report that the national executive committee, reduced in size due to recent arrests and resignations, will focus on finalising long-pending reshuffles. These developments are seen as preparatory steps towards fortifying TMC's political stance ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

