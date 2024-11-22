High-Stakes Counting Begins: By-Elections in Assam's Five Assembly Seats
Security arrangements are in place for the vote count in Assam's five assembly seats: Dholai, Samaguri, Behali, Bongaigaon, and Sidli. The by-elections followed MLA departures for Lok Sabha seats. The contest involves BJP, Congress, and allies AGP and UPPL, with high voter turnout and notable political rivalries.
Authorities have implemented stringent security measures for the vote counting in Assam's by-elections across five assembly seats, officials confirmed.
Counting begins at 8 am in constituencies including Dholai, Samaguri, Behali, Bongaigaon, and Sidli, where 34 candidates vie for positions, following MLA departures to the Lok Sabha.
The elections saw notable clashes particularly in Samaguri and a high 75.67% voter turnout. Candidates from BJP, Congress, and allies like AGP and UPPL are in the running.
