High-Stakes Counting Begins: By-Elections in Assam's Five Assembly Seats

Authorities have implemented stringent security measures for the vote counting in Assam's by-elections across five assembly seats, officials confirmed.

Counting begins at 8 am in constituencies including Dholai, Samaguri, Behali, Bongaigaon, and Sidli, where 34 candidates vie for positions, following MLA departures to the Lok Sabha.

The elections saw notable clashes particularly in Samaguri and a high 75.67% voter turnout. Candidates from BJP, Congress, and allies like AGP and UPPL are in the running.

(With inputs from agencies.)