Left Menu

High-Stakes Counting Begins: By-Elections in Assam's Five Assembly Seats

Security arrangements are in place for the vote count in Assam's five assembly seats: Dholai, Samaguri, Behali, Bongaigaon, and Sidli. The by-elections followed MLA departures for Lok Sabha seats. The contest involves BJP, Congress, and allies AGP and UPPL, with high voter turnout and notable political rivalries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 22-11-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 18:52 IST
High-Stakes Counting Begins: By-Elections in Assam's Five Assembly Seats
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have implemented stringent security measures for the vote counting in Assam's by-elections across five assembly seats, officials confirmed.

Counting begins at 8 am in constituencies including Dholai, Samaguri, Behali, Bongaigaon, and Sidli, where 34 candidates vie for positions, following MLA departures to the Lok Sabha.

The elections saw notable clashes particularly in Samaguri and a high 75.67% voter turnout. Candidates from BJP, Congress, and allies like AGP and UPPL are in the running.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024