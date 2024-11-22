Political Turmoil in West Bengal: Allegations of Corruption and Reform
Suvendu Adhikari, leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, has accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of supporting corruption, implicating senior officials in the scandal. His allegations follow Banerjee's announcement of a reshuffle in the state CID to tackle corruption, sparking further political controversy.
- Country:
- India
In a fresh wave of allegations, Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, has taken aim at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Adhikari accuses her of enabling corruption, citing the involvement of senior officials in the scandal.
These claims come on the heels of Banerjee's recent announcement for a complete reshuffle within the state CID, a move she says targets corruption among lower-ranking police personnel.
Adhikari demands transparency and accountability, challenging Banerjee to return funds and identify those involved. The political discord intensifies as the state's governance comes under scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)
