Left Menu

Political Turmoil in West Bengal: Allegations of Corruption and Reform

Suvendu Adhikari, leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, has accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of supporting corruption, implicating senior officials in the scandal. His allegations follow Banerjee's announcement of a reshuffle in the state CID to tackle corruption, sparking further political controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-11-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 19:03 IST
Political Turmoil in West Bengal: Allegations of Corruption and Reform
Suvendu Adhikari
  • Country:
  • India

In a fresh wave of allegations, Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, has taken aim at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Adhikari accuses her of enabling corruption, citing the involvement of senior officials in the scandal.

These claims come on the heels of Banerjee's recent announcement for a complete reshuffle within the state CID, a move she says targets corruption among lower-ranking police personnel.

Adhikari demands transparency and accountability, challenging Banerjee to return funds and identify those involved. The political discord intensifies as the state's governance comes under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024