Indo-Vietnam Agree on Strategic Partnership at VINBAX-2024

The fifth Indo-Vietnam Joint Field Training Exercise, VINBAX-2024, successfully concluded with a joint validation exercise on November 19-20, signaling an elevation of bilateral military relations, officials confirmed on Friday.

The closing ceremony at Haryana's Kaushalya Dam revolved around the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Exercise 'Ex Raahat'. Senior military officials underscored the event as a milestone advancing India-Vietnam ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Expressing gratitude, Lt Gen Rajesh Pushkar lauded the cooperation between the nations which now anticipate strengthening roles in the Indo-Pacific and ASEAN regions. The exercise emphasized skillful disaster management, showcasing advanced coordination among Indian and Vietnamese military forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)