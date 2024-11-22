Indo-Vietnam Agree on Strategic Partnership at VINBAX-2024
VINBAX-2024, the fifth Indo-Vietnam Joint Field Training concluded its joint validation exercise, marking a robust partnership between Indian and Vietnamese armed forces. The exercise highlighted cooperation in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), demonstrating high professionalism and interoperability, fostering India-Vietnam strategic relations aligned with peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.
The fifth Indo-Vietnam Joint Field Training Exercise, VINBAX-2024, successfully concluded with a joint validation exercise on November 19-20, signaling an elevation of bilateral military relations, officials confirmed on Friday.
The closing ceremony at Haryana's Kaushalya Dam revolved around the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Exercise 'Ex Raahat'. Senior military officials underscored the event as a milestone advancing India-Vietnam ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership.
Expressing gratitude, Lt Gen Rajesh Pushkar lauded the cooperation between the nations which now anticipate strengthening roles in the Indo-Pacific and ASEAN regions. The exercise emphasized skillful disaster management, showcasing advanced coordination among Indian and Vietnamese military forces.
