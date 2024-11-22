Rahul Gandhi Warns Against 'Dangerous Game' of Corruption

In a recent call to action, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi intensified his allegations against industrialist Gautam Adani, urging citizens to recognize what he describes as a 'dangerous game' of corruption.

Gandhi accused the Indian government of protecting Adani and claimed that these alleged corrupt practices ultimately burden common Indians financially.

While the Adani Group refutes these accusations, Gandhi stresses the need for public awareness, urging them to understand the broader implications of these financial dealings.

