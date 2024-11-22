Rahul Gandhi Warns Against 'Dangerous Game' of Corruption
Rahul Gandhi has escalated his critique against the Adani Group and the Indian government, highlighting issues of alleged bribery and fraud. He claims this corruption game harms the public. Despite accusations, the Adani Group denies wrongdoing, while Gandhi urges citizens to comprehend the financial impacts on common Indians.
In a recent call to action, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi intensified his allegations against industrialist Gautam Adani, urging citizens to recognize what he describes as a 'dangerous game' of corruption.
Gandhi accused the Indian government of protecting Adani and claimed that these alleged corrupt practices ultimately burden common Indians financially.
While the Adani Group refutes these accusations, Gandhi stresses the need for public awareness, urging them to understand the broader implications of these financial dealings.
