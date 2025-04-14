Congress Accuses Modi Government of Lip Service to Ambedkar's Legacy
The Congress criticized the Modi government for not fulfilling B.R. Ambedkar's legacy, citing it only pays lip service to his contributions. Congress President Kharge emphasized key issues like nationwide caste census and removing reservation caps. Ambedkar's impact on India's constitution and social justice remains central to Congress's agenda.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of ignoring B.R. Ambedkar's legacy beyond symbolic gestures, alleging that the BJP-RSS are antagonistic towards the Constitution's architect.
During Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted Ambedkar's historical challenges and underlined the need for a nationwide caste census and reservation implementation in private educational institutions.
Kharge insisted that the current government policies are outdated and fail Ambedkar's principles. The demand for updated census data and addressing systemic injustice marks the Congress's strategic focus ahead of the upcoming electoral season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
