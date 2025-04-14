Left Menu

Allegations of Tax Evasion and Political Influence Under Modi Government

The Congress accuses the Modi government of undermining India's tax administration by overlooking large-scale tax avoidance among the affluent in exchange for donations. Citing a study by Dr. Ram Singh, the paper reveals a disparity between reported incomes and wealth, indicating evasion by wealthy families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 14:51 IST
Allegations of Tax Evasion and Political Influence Under Modi Government
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong critique of India's current tax administration, the Congress party has alleged that the Modi government has weakened the system's integrity. According to Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, the government has allowed tax evasion by affluent individuals in exchange for donations to the ruling party.

Ramesh referenced a study by Dr. Ram Singh, Director of the Delhi School of Economics, which highlights significant tax avoidance among the wealthiest in India. The study points to a stark imbalance in the income-wealth ratio, particularly among the top 0.1% of families, who report only 2% of their wealth as income.

The Congress claims that instead of addressing systemic tax evasion, the government has leveraged political mechanisms to extort electoral donations, thus damaging the credibility of tax governance in India. The party suggests that substantial contributions to the BJP might facilitate overlooking significant tax evasions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025