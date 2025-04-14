Left Menu

Kharge Criticizes Modi Government on Ambedkar's Legacy and Caste Census

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the Modi government for inadequate action on B R Ambedkar's legacy, calling for a caste census and reservation implementation for SCs, STs, and OBCs. Kharge emphasized Ambedkar's contribution of the Constitution and urged government commitment to social justice efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 12:49 IST
Kharge Criticizes Modi Government on Ambedkar's Legacy and Caste Census
Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Modi government of offering mere lip service to B R Ambedkar's legacy, while failing to uphold his wishes. He labeled the BJP-RSS as antagonists of the Constitution's architect.

Kharge condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for criticizing Congress' treatment of Ambedkar, referencing a letter by Ambedkar that accused S A Dange and V D Savarkar of causing his 1952 electoral defeat.

Speaking on Ambedkar's birth anniversary, Kharge highlighted the need for a nationwide caste census and the implementation of reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs in private educational institutions, underscoring Ambedkar's role in providing social, economic, and political justice via the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025