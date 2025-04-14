Kharge Criticizes Modi Government on Ambedkar's Legacy and Caste Census
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the Modi government for inadequate action on B R Ambedkar's legacy, calling for a caste census and reservation implementation for SCs, STs, and OBCs. Kharge emphasized Ambedkar's contribution of the Constitution and urged government commitment to social justice efforts.
On Monday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Modi government of offering mere lip service to B R Ambedkar's legacy, while failing to uphold his wishes. He labeled the BJP-RSS as antagonists of the Constitution's architect.
Kharge condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for criticizing Congress' treatment of Ambedkar, referencing a letter by Ambedkar that accused S A Dange and V D Savarkar of causing his 1952 electoral defeat.
Speaking on Ambedkar's birth anniversary, Kharge highlighted the need for a nationwide caste census and the implementation of reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs in private educational institutions, underscoring Ambedkar's role in providing social, economic, and political justice via the Constitution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
