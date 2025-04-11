Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Modi Government's Impact on Foreign Investment

The Congress accused the Modi government of damaging domestic investment and reducing Foreign Domestic Investment (FDI) by practicing 'Fear, Deceit, and Intimidation.' Jairam Ramesh highlighted that the net FDI during April-January 2024-25 was only USD 1.4 billion, compared to USD 19 billion during the UPA era.

Congress Criticizes Modi Government's Impact on Foreign Investment
The Congress party has launched a scathing critique of the Modi government's economic policies, alleging that they have severely damaged both domestic and foreign investments.

In a pointed statement posted on platform X, AICC General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh noted that India's net FDI for the period April to January 2024-25 plummeted to USD 1.4 billion. This was a drastic decline from the USD 19 billion recorded from April to January 2012-13 under the Congress-led UPA government.

Ramesh attributed this downturn to what he described as a new type of FDI—'Fear, Deceit, and Intimidation'—implemented by the Modi administration. He further emphasized that during President Biden's tenure, global companies were actively investing in Asian nations except India, favoring Vietnam, Indonesia, and Bangladesh instead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

