Transition Standoff: Trump Team Delays Could Jeopardize National Security

The transition process, pivotal for ensuring a smooth handover of power, faces delays as President-elect Donald Trump's team has yet to sign crucial agreements. These documents are essential for starting security clearances and FBI background checks for potential appointees.

The importance of thorough vetting was underscored by Matt Gaetz's recent withdrawal from consideration for attorney general amid a federal investigation. Experts and activists stress that this delay could leave Trump's administration unprepared, potentially undermining national security.

Reports indicate that Trump's suspicion towards the FBI, stemming from previous investigations, contributes to this stand-off. As lawmakers pressure for stringent checks, the stalemate raises questions about the incoming administration's effectiveness on crucial national issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)