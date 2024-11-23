Left Menu

Scott Bessent: Trump's Potential Pick for Treasury Secretary

Donald Trump is considering naming Scott Bessent, a seasoned hedge fund investor, as his treasury secretary. Known for advocating tax reform and deregulation, Bessent has outlined plans to boost bank lending and energy production, aligning with Trump's economic strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 04:47 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 04:47 IST
Donald Trump, the U.S. President-elect, is reportedly poised to appoint Scott Bessent as his treasury secretary. Bessent is a prominent hedge fund investor and former Yale University educator.

Media outlets Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal, citing insider sources, revealed that Bessent's appointment comes amid Trump's intention to overhaul global trade with tariffs. Wall Street observers are keenly interested in this choice.

Bessent has publicly supported tax reform and deregulation, promoting increased bank lending and energy production in his Wall Street Journal op-ed. He argues that post-election market trends hint at an economy poised for growth and stability under Trump's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

