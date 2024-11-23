Left Menu

Mahayuti Leads as Maharashtra Vote Counting Commences

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is leading in the Maharashtra state elections as vote counting begins. Competing against the Maha Vikas Aghadi, a total of 288 seats are in play. The results, crucial for both alliances, could decide political fortunes. Postal ballot counting has initially favored Mahayuti.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 08:19 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 08:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra has surged ahead in the state assembly elections, leading in 31 out of 288 seats as counting got underway Saturday morning. Its main rival, the Maha Vikas Aghadi, currently leads in 18 seats.

Initially, the Mahayuti showed leadership in 26 constituencies with the early counting of postal ballots. Despite the absence of official confirmation from the Election Commission, TV reports indicate a steady Mahayuti advantage. Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole led in Sakoli, while BJP's Vijaykumar Gavit was at the forefront in his constituency.

The comprehensive counting includes verification of postal ballots and Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) votes. Key players in the Mahayuti include BJP, Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP, while the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP) represent the Maha Vikas Aghadi. The final voter turnout was 66.05%, marking an increase from the previous election cycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

