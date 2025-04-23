Seoul's Urgent U.S. Trade Talks: Auto Tariffs in Focus
South Korea's Industry Minister aims to address U.S. auto tariffs, which severely impact the country's key exports, during trade talks. Amid a temporary pause on reciprocal tariffs, emergency measures have been taken to aid South Korea's auto sector. Defense cost discussions may also be included in negotiations.
South Korea is urgently addressing auto tariffs with the U.S. in upcoming trade talks. Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun aims to swiftly resolve issues affecting Seoul's automobile exports, which have suffered a 6.5% decline.
Amidst a temporary 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs, Ahn pledges calm yet determined negotiations. Emergency measures have been initiated to assist the auto sector, which sees nearly half of its U.S.-bound exports valued at $34.7 billion.
Additionally, South Korea braces for potential negotiations over defense costs pertaining to U.S. troops stationed in the country — previously deemed non-negotiable by Seoul. This could form part of holistic 'one-stop shopping' talks proposed by Washington.
