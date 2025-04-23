Seoul's Urgent U.S. Trade Talks: Auto Tariffs in Focus

South Korea is urgently addressing auto tariffs with the U.S. in upcoming trade talks. Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun aims to swiftly resolve issues affecting Seoul's automobile exports, which have suffered a 6.5% decline.

Amidst a temporary 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs, Ahn pledges calm yet determined negotiations. Emergency measures have been initiated to assist the auto sector, which sees nearly half of its U.S.-bound exports valued at $34.7 billion.

Additionally, South Korea braces for potential negotiations over defense costs pertaining to U.S. troops stationed in the country — previously deemed non-negotiable by Seoul. This could form part of holistic 'one-stop shopping' talks proposed by Washington.

