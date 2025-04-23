Left Menu

Seoul's Urgent U.S. Trade Talks: Auto Tariffs in Focus

South Korea's Industry Minister aims to address U.S. auto tariffs, which severely impact the country's key exports, during trade talks. Amid a temporary pause on reciprocal tariffs, emergency measures have been taken to aid South Korea's auto sector. Defense cost discussions may also be included in negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 07:35 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 07:35 IST
Seoul's Urgent U.S. Trade Talks: Auto Tariffs in Focus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea is urgently addressing auto tariffs with the U.S. in upcoming trade talks. Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun aims to swiftly resolve issues affecting Seoul's automobile exports, which have suffered a 6.5% decline.

Amidst a temporary 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs, Ahn pledges calm yet determined negotiations. Emergency measures have been initiated to assist the auto sector, which sees nearly half of its U.S.-bound exports valued at $34.7 billion.

Additionally, South Korea braces for potential negotiations over defense costs pertaining to U.S. troops stationed in the country — previously deemed non-negotiable by Seoul. This could form part of holistic 'one-stop shopping' talks proposed by Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025