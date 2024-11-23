Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Leads Decisively in Wayanad Bypoll

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, representing the Congress-led United Democratic Front, has taken a significant lead in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll with over 70,000 votes ahead, according to TV channels. The Election Commission reports she received 86,303 votes, with LDF and BJP candidates trailing behind.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 23-11-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 10:02 IST
  • India

In a significant political development, Congress-led UDF candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has extended her lead by over 55,000 votes in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, as reported by the Election Commission after nearly two hours of counting.

Television channels have further reported Priyanka in an even more commanding lead, showing a gap of over 70,000 votes. As per the Election Commission's data released around 9.50 am, Priyanka secured 86,303 votes, while her closest opponent, LDF's Sathyan Mokeri, gathered 26,245 votes, leaving BJP's Navya Haridas in third place with 16,223 votes.

The bypoll, held on November 13, saw a competitive field of 16 candidates, with Priyanka making a strong electoral debut against seasoned politicians like CPI(M)-led LDF's Sathyan Mokeri and BJP-headed NDA's Navya Haridas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

