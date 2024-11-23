Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Leads Decisively in Wayanad Bypoll

In a significant political development, Congress-led UDF candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has extended her lead by over 55,000 votes in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, as reported by the Election Commission after nearly two hours of counting.

Television channels have further reported Priyanka in an even more commanding lead, showing a gap of over 70,000 votes. As per the Election Commission's data released around 9.50 am, Priyanka secured 86,303 votes, while her closest opponent, LDF's Sathyan Mokeri, gathered 26,245 votes, leaving BJP's Navya Haridas in third place with 16,223 votes.

The bypoll, held on November 13, saw a competitive field of 16 candidates, with Priyanka making a strong electoral debut against seasoned politicians like CPI(M)-led LDF's Sathyan Mokeri and BJP-headed NDA's Navya Haridas.

(With inputs from agencies.)