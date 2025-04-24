Battling the Shadows: Internet Blackouts Target Human Trafficking in Southeast Asia

In a groundbreaking operation, Thai and Myanmar authorities successfully rescued approximately 7,000 people trapped in cyber-scam centers. However, experts question the long-term impact of cutting off internet access if satellite technologies like Starlink become prevalent.

Starlink, owned by Elon Musk's SpaceX, provides high-speed internet through portable devices. Allegedly, many Starlink units have been used to support illegal operations, despite efforts by authorities to control their distribution.

While the raid was a significant step, the United Nations reports that thousands remain under the control of criminal networks. Continued international cooperation is essential to dismantle these operations and protect vulnerable populations from further exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)