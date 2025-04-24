Left Menu

Battling the Shadows: Internet Blackouts Target Human Trafficking in Southeast Asia

A collaborative operation between Thailand and Myanmar authorities resulted in the rescue of 7,000 trafficking victims from scam centers. However, the prevalence of satellite internet technologies like Starlink complicates efforts to dismantle these operations. The UN warns of thousands more trapped in such scams, highlighting ongoing challenges in combating trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 23:13 IST
Battling the Shadows: Internet Blackouts Target Human Trafficking in Southeast Asia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking operation, Thai and Myanmar authorities successfully rescued approximately 7,000 people trapped in cyber-scam centers. However, experts question the long-term impact of cutting off internet access if satellite technologies like Starlink become prevalent.

Starlink, owned by Elon Musk's SpaceX, provides high-speed internet through portable devices. Allegedly, many Starlink units have been used to support illegal operations, despite efforts by authorities to control their distribution.

While the raid was a significant step, the United Nations reports that thousands remain under the control of criminal networks. Continued international cooperation is essential to dismantle these operations and protect vulnerable populations from further exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025