RSS Chief Calls for Strong Response Against Terror
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat condemned a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, emphasizing the importance of societal unity and strength to prevent future tragedies. He stated that Hindus would not commit such acts, framing the situation as a battle between dharma and adharma, and urged for a visible, strong response.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of a horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday condemned the violence, stating that victims were targeted based on their religion. He stressed that Hindus would never perpetrate such acts, underscoring the conflict as one between dharma and adharma.
Addressing a public gathering, Bhagwat spoke just days after the attack in Jammu and Kashmir claimed the lives of 26 individuals, predominantly tourists. He emphasized the nation's anger and pain while advocating for a robust response to eradicate evil forces, drawing parallels with the mythological tale of Ram and Ravana.
Bhagwat also highlighted the necessity of societal unity to thwart malicious forces. He urged that while hatred is not innate in Hindus, neither is enduring injury passively. True non-violence, he argued, requires visible strength when necessary, insisting on a formidable stance to deter future aggression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mohan Bhagwat
- RSS
- terrorism
- Pahalgam
- unity
- non-violence
- Hindus
- adherma
- dharma
- response
ALSO READ
Samajwadi Party's Harmony Festival: Celebrating Unity
Modi Honors Mahavir: Celebrating Non-Violence and Truth
Honoring Mahavir Jayanti: A Global Celebration of Non-Violence and Compassion
EU Pauses Retaliation on Trump's Tariffs for Negotiation Opportunity
Gujarat CM Champions Nat Bajaniya Community at 29th Annual Fair