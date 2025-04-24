Left Menu

Uniting Against Terror: A Call for Decisive Action in Pahalgam Aftermath

Leaders from various political parties convened an all-party meeting following a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Despite political differences, they united in support for government actions against terrorism. The meeting underscored concerns about security lapses and called for stringent measures against Pakistan for alleged involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 23:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a rare display of political unity, leaders across party lines convened on Thursday to address the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where 26 civilians were killed. The meeting aimed to strategize decisive action against terrorism while offering full support to government interventions.

The all-party gathering highlighted concerns over security lapses at the attack site, with opposition leaders asking pointed questions about the lack of stationed security personnel. Despite the government's efforts to assure that measures are being put in place, lingering doubts about promptness and preparedness remained central to the discussion.

In response to the Pahalgam carnage, the government has intensified its stance against Pakistan, implementing a series of diplomatic withdrawals. Political leaders reaffirmed their commitment to diminishing the influence of terrorism and expanding initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure long-term safety and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

