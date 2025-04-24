Left Menu

India Responds Firmly to Pahalgam Attack with Decisive Measures Against Pakistan

In the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, India has taken strong counteractions against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and expelling Pakistani diplomats. All political parties have expressed solidarity with the government. The attack, one of the deadliest since Pulwama, has incited a call for decisive response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 23:12 IST
India Responds Firmly to Pahalgam Attack with Decisive Measures Against Pakistan
Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has unleashed a series of strong measures against Pakistan following a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali. A meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi saw a consensus for a tough response, with cross-party support firmly backing the administration.

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde and TDP MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu both emphasized the need for a firm reply to Pakistan's alleged support for terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. 'We stand united with the government's decision to retaliate,' they stated, reflecting the collective sentiment against Pakistan's actions.

In a significant move, India decided to put the Indus Waters Treaty on hold and declared officials of the Pakistani High Commission persona non grata, demanding their departure within a week. Visa services for Pakistani citizens have been suspended, heightening tensions in the aftermath of the assault on tourists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025