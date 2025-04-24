India Responds Firmly to Pahalgam Attack with Decisive Measures Against Pakistan

The Indian government has unleashed a series of strong measures against Pakistan following a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali. A meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi saw a consensus for a tough response, with cross-party support firmly backing the administration.

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde and TDP MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu both emphasized the need for a firm reply to Pakistan's alleged support for terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. 'We stand united with the government's decision to retaliate,' they stated, reflecting the collective sentiment against Pakistan's actions.

In a significant move, India decided to put the Indus Waters Treaty on hold and declared officials of the Pakistani High Commission persona non grata, demanding their departure within a week. Visa services for Pakistani citizens have been suspended, heightening tensions in the aftermath of the assault on tourists.

(With inputs from agencies.)