Crucial Counting Unfolds: Jharkhand and Maharashtra Brace for Election Results
As counting for Jharkhand and Maharashtra Assembly Elections begins, early results are anticipated by morning. Voter turnouts were high, indicating significant interest. Political alliances brace for outcomes that will determine control over state assemblies. Counting includes 288 seats in Maharashtra and 81 in Jharkhand, alongside bypoll results from 15 states.
Amid heightened anticipation, the counting process for Jharkhand and Maharashtra assembly elections started promptly on Saturday morning. Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar indicated that results from the first round of EVMs are scheduled for release by 9:30 AM, with postal ballot counting commencing prior at 8 AM.
In Jharkhand, where polling covered 43 of 81 assembly seats on November 13, alliances like JMM-led group and BJP-led NDA are in the fray. Voter turnout exceeded previous records with more than 68.45% of voters casting their ballots. Exit polls hint at a possible advantage for the NDA, projecting it to secure 42-47 seats against the JMM alliance's estimated 25-30 seats.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra's counting will determine the political fate of 288 assembly constituencies. This follows a robust voter turnout of 66%, higher than past figures. The contest between Mahayuti and MVA coalitions adds intrigue, amid efforts praised for increasing electoral participation in key areas like Mumbai. By-elections across 15 states further anchor this significant political day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
