Crucial Counting Unfolds: Jharkhand and Maharashtra Brace for Election Results

Amid heightened anticipation, the counting process for Jharkhand and Maharashtra assembly elections started promptly on Saturday morning. Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar indicated that results from the first round of EVMs are scheduled for release by 9:30 AM, with postal ballot counting commencing prior at 8 AM.

In Jharkhand, where polling covered 43 of 81 assembly seats on November 13, alliances like JMM-led group and BJP-led NDA are in the fray. Voter turnout exceeded previous records with more than 68.45% of voters casting their ballots. Exit polls hint at a possible advantage for the NDA, projecting it to secure 42-47 seats against the JMM alliance's estimated 25-30 seats.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's counting will determine the political fate of 288 assembly constituencies. This follows a robust voter turnout of 66%, higher than past figures. The contest between Mahayuti and MVA coalitions adds intrigue, amid efforts praised for increasing electoral participation in key areas like Mumbai. By-elections across 15 states further anchor this significant political day.

