BJP's Navya Haridas Confident in Wayanad's Shift Amid Congress Criticisms

As the votes for elections in Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and bypolls in 15 states began being tallied, BJP candidate for Wayanad, Navya Haridas, on Saturday, expressed her confidence in her party's prospects. She asserted that Wayanad's electorate would favor the NDA if they seek development, claiming, 'Last time, Rahul Gandhi won from Wayanad but chose to keep Rae Bareli instead. Following a landslide, voter turnout decreased due to election fatigue.'

Haridas previously accused the Congress party of underhanded tactics, alleging attempts to bribe voters to offset their fear of losing the election. 'Congress is trying to influence voters this time by providing kits, money, and liquor—everything,' she claimed, predicting a significant shift in voter sentiment.

Further criticism was leveled at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his alleged neglect of pressing issues during his tenure and the possibility of similar outcomes under Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's representation. Haridas remarked, 'They have never engaged with the people of Wayanad to truly understand or address their needs in Parliament.'

The Wayanad seat, historically a Congress stronghold, is witnessing a fierce contest as Priyanka Gandhi, contesting as a United Democratic Front candidate, seeks to continue her brother's legacy. If successful, she would be the third from the Gandhi family to serve in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)