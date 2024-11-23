Left Menu

BJP's Navya Haridas Confident in Wayanad's Shift Amid Congress Criticisms

As votes are counted in Wayanad, BJP’s Navya Haridas predicts victory amidst criticisms of Congress’s tactics. She accuses Congress of offering incentives to sway voters and claims Rahul Gandhi neglected local issues. Wayanad sees a contest between Haridas, Priyanka Gandhi (UDF), and Left’s Sathyan Mokeri.

Updated: 23-11-2024 10:07 IST
BJP's Navya Haridas Confident in Wayanad's Shift Amid Congress Criticisms
BJP leader Navya Haridas. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the votes for elections in Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and bypolls in 15 states began being tallied, BJP candidate for Wayanad, Navya Haridas, on Saturday, expressed her confidence in her party's prospects. She asserted that Wayanad's electorate would favor the NDA if they seek development, claiming, 'Last time, Rahul Gandhi won from Wayanad but chose to keep Rae Bareli instead. Following a landslide, voter turnout decreased due to election fatigue.'

Haridas previously accused the Congress party of underhanded tactics, alleging attempts to bribe voters to offset their fear of losing the election. 'Congress is trying to influence voters this time by providing kits, money, and liquor—everything,' she claimed, predicting a significant shift in voter sentiment.

Further criticism was leveled at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his alleged neglect of pressing issues during his tenure and the possibility of similar outcomes under Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's representation. Haridas remarked, 'They have never engaged with the people of Wayanad to truly understand or address their needs in Parliament.'

The Wayanad seat, historically a Congress stronghold, is witnessing a fierce contest as Priyanka Gandhi, contesting as a United Democratic Front candidate, seeks to continue her brother's legacy. If successful, she would be the third from the Gandhi family to serve in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

