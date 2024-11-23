Political Showdown: By-Election Drama in Madhya Pradesh
By-elections in Madhya Pradesh showcase a fierce battle between Congress and BJP. In Budhni, Congress leads, while BJP is ahead in Vijaypur. Intense counting continues as political heavyweights battle for dominance, shaping the state's political landscape anew.
- Country:
- India
The latest by-elections in Madhya Pradesh have sparked a fierce political duel between the Congress and BJP. Early trends indicate that Congress candidate Rajkumar Patel is leading by 953 votes in Budhni, showcasing a competitive edge against BJP's Ramakant Bhargava.
Meanwhile, in Vijaypur, the BJP's Ramniwas Rawat has carved out a substantial lead of 8,661 votes over Congress candidate Mukesh Malhotra after eight rounds of vote counting. This competitive scenario reflects the intense political climate in the region.
The vacant Budhni seat followed the election of BJP stalwart and former chief minister Chouhan to the Lok Sabha, while the Vijaypur bypolls emerged from Congress MLA Ramniwas Rawat's switch to BJP. These shifts continue to dramatically shape the state's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Battle for Vijaypur: A Clash of Development and Dynastic Politics
High-Stakes Battle in Madhya Pradesh: Budhni and Vijaypur Byelection Showdown
BJP Confident in Jharkhand and Budhni By-Polls Victory
BJP Confident in Election Success as Voting Begins in Jharkhand and Budhni By-Polls
Election Turmoil: Congress Alleges BJP Poll Rigging in Vijaypur