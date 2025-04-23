Left Menu

RSP Developers Elevates India’s Corporate Training Landscape with Gurugram Campus

RSP Developers unveils a groundbreaking corporate training campus in Gurugram’s Sector 75, housing Air India's Aviation Training Academy and BMW Group's Training Centre. This state-of-the-art facility, spanning 12 acres, underscores RSP's commitment to sustainable, bespoke workspaces, redefining corporate campuses in India with cutting-edge design and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 20:00 IST
RSP Developers Elevates India’s Corporate Training Landscape with Gurugram Campus
RSP Developers Delivers South Asia's Largest Aviation Training Academy. Image Credit: ANI
In a significant leap for India's corporate infrastructure, RSP Developers has launched an extensive training and innovation campus in Gurugram's Sector 75. This 12-acre development hosts major tenants like Air India and the BMW Group, offering bespoke, purpose-built environments for training and innovation.

The campus proudly features South Asia's largest Aviation Training Academy by Air India, spanning 6,00,000 sq. ft., ready to accommodate over 20 Full Flight Simulators and an emergency evacuation training centre. Embodying rapid construction and exceptional design, RSP completed the project's first phase within six months. Training commenced in early 2024, with the second phase scheduled to be operational soon.

In addition to Air India's expansive training facility, the campus houses the BMW Group Training Centre. First operational in 2014, this centre encompasses 1,15,000 sq ft and is IGBC Gold-rated, providing extensive training programs for dealer partners across multiple domains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

