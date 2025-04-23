Left Menu

Populace Pays Tribute: Final Farewell to Pope Francis

Thousands gathered at St. Peter's Basilica to pay their final respects to Pope Francis after his passing at age 88. Over three days, people from all over the world are expected to view his casket before the pontiff's funeral. Preparations for the upcoming papal conclave are underway.

23-04-2025
Thousands of mourners flooded the central aisle of St. Peter's Basilica on Wednesday to pay their final respects to Pope Francis, marking the beginning of a three-day public viewing period ahead of the pontiff's funeral.

Visitors, many in Rome for Easter, approached the 16th-century basilica's main altar where the simple wooden casket of Francis was placed amid the watch of four Swiss Guards. The basilica remains open until midnight to accommodate the expected throngs.

Pope Francis, aged 88, concluded a 12-year pontificate marked by inclusivity, care for the poor, and progressive stances on climate change and capitalism. Cardinals are gathering to finalize preparations for the funeral and the eventual election of his successor in the upcoming conclave.

