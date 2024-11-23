Congress Leads in Karnataka By-Polls Amid Family Political Drama
The ruling Congress leads in Karnataka's by-polls across Channapatna, Shiggaon, and Sandur. Congress' C P Yogeeshwara, Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan, and E Annapurna maintain dominance over rival candidates, including descendants of the Gowda and Bommai families, marking a notable political family showdown.
- Country:
- India
In the latest vote count from Karnataka's by-elections, the ruling Congress party continues to lead in all three contested assembly segments: Channapatna, Shiggaon, and Sandur. The by-polls, which took place on November 13, have seen Congress maintaining a strong presence against its rivals.
Particularly in Channapatna, Congress' candidate C P Yogeeshwara is ahead of JD(S)'s Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, by a significant margin. This segment witnessed a 'high profile' tussle, with local and political star power in play.
Meanwhile, in Shiggaon, Congress' Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan is edging ahead of BJP's Bharath Bommai by over a thousand votes, symbolizing Congress' potential return. In Sandur, E Annapurna of Congress is leading by over six thousand votes against BJP's Bangaru Hanumanthu, illustrating Congress' stronghold in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- By-Polls
- Congress
- Election
- Channapatna
- Shiggaon
- Sandur
- Political Families
- JDS
- BJP
ALSO READ
Kumaraswamy Criticizes Congress Before Channapatna By-Election
Political Tensions Escalate Ahead of Channapatna Bypoll: Corruption Accusations and Racial Remarks Stir Controversy
NDA's Nikhil Kumaraswamy Confident as Youth Rally Behind Him in Channapatna By-polls
Channapatna Showdown: CP Yogeshwara Leads Amidst Fierce Contest