Congress Leads in Karnataka By-Polls Amid Family Political Drama

In the latest vote count from Karnataka's by-elections, the ruling Congress party continues to lead in all three contested assembly segments: Channapatna, Shiggaon, and Sandur. The by-polls, which took place on November 13, have seen Congress maintaining a strong presence against its rivals.

Particularly in Channapatna, Congress' candidate C P Yogeeshwara is ahead of JD(S)'s Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, by a significant margin. This segment witnessed a 'high profile' tussle, with local and political star power in play.

Meanwhile, in Shiggaon, Congress' Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan is edging ahead of BJP's Bharath Bommai by over a thousand votes, symbolizing Congress' potential return. In Sandur, E Annapurna of Congress is leading by over six thousand votes against BJP's Bangaru Hanumanthu, illustrating Congress' stronghold in the region.

