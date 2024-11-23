AAP Takes Early Lead in Punjab Bypolls Amidst Fierce Competition
The Aam Aadmi Party leads in three of four Punjab bypoll segments, with notable leads in Chabbewal and Gidderbaha. Congress is ahead in Barnala, while Dera Baba Nanak sees tight competition. Counting for these Assembly segments' bypolls commenced on Saturday, necessitated by incumbents winning Lok Sabha seats.
- Country:
- India
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has taken an early lead in the Punjab bypolls, showing a promising start in three out of four Assembly segments on Saturday. Trends from the election count reveal AAP's dominance in Chabbewal, Gidderbaha, and a fierce contest in Dera Baba Nanak.
In Chabbewal, AAP's Ishank Kumar Chabbewal is significantly ahead by 21,081 votes, outpacing his closest rival, Congress's Ranjit Kumar. Meanwhile, in Gidderbaha, AAP's Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon leads by 5,976 votes over Congress candidate Amrita Warring. The BJP candidates are trailing in third positions in both areas.
Conversely, Congress is leading in Barnala, with candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhillon securing a lead of 2,750 votes. The tightest race is in Dera Baba Nanak, with AAP's Gurdeep Singh Randhawa slightly ahead by 505 votes. The bypolls, reflecting shifts in political currents, follow previous legislators' success in the Lok Sabha elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
You all know my affinity with Maharashtra: PM Narendra Modi at Dhule in his first rally for November 20 state assembly elections.
Political Tensions Rise Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Political Rivalry Ignites Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections
People of Maharashtra are going to repeat what happened in Haryana assembly elections: PM Modi at poll rally in Nanded.
BJP Gears Up for Delhi Assembly Elections with Robust Campaign Strategy