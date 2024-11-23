AAP Takes Early Lead in Punjab Bypolls Amidst Fierce Competition

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has taken an early lead in the Punjab bypolls, showing a promising start in three out of four Assembly segments on Saturday. Trends from the election count reveal AAP's dominance in Chabbewal, Gidderbaha, and a fierce contest in Dera Baba Nanak.

In Chabbewal, AAP's Ishank Kumar Chabbewal is significantly ahead by 21,081 votes, outpacing his closest rival, Congress's Ranjit Kumar. Meanwhile, in Gidderbaha, AAP's Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon leads by 5,976 votes over Congress candidate Amrita Warring. The BJP candidates are trailing in third positions in both areas.

Conversely, Congress is leading in Barnala, with candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhillon securing a lead of 2,750 votes. The tightest race is in Dera Baba Nanak, with AAP's Gurdeep Singh Randhawa slightly ahead by 505 votes. The bypolls, reflecting shifts in political currents, follow previous legislators' success in the Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)