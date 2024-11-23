Left Menu

AAP Takes Early Lead in Punjab Bypolls Amidst Fierce Competition

The Aam Aadmi Party leads in three of four Punjab bypoll segments, with notable leads in Chabbewal and Gidderbaha. Congress is ahead in Barnala, while Dera Baba Nanak sees tight competition. Counting for these Assembly segments' bypolls commenced on Saturday, necessitated by incumbents winning Lok Sabha seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-11-2024 11:43 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 11:43 IST
AAP Takes Early Lead in Punjab Bypolls Amidst Fierce Competition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has taken an early lead in the Punjab bypolls, showing a promising start in three out of four Assembly segments on Saturday. Trends from the election count reveal AAP's dominance in Chabbewal, Gidderbaha, and a fierce contest in Dera Baba Nanak.

In Chabbewal, AAP's Ishank Kumar Chabbewal is significantly ahead by 21,081 votes, outpacing his closest rival, Congress's Ranjit Kumar. Meanwhile, in Gidderbaha, AAP's Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon leads by 5,976 votes over Congress candidate Amrita Warring. The BJP candidates are trailing in third positions in both areas.

Conversely, Congress is leading in Barnala, with candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhillon securing a lead of 2,750 votes. The tightest race is in Dera Baba Nanak, with AAP's Gurdeep Singh Randhawa slightly ahead by 505 votes. The bypolls, reflecting shifts in political currents, follow previous legislators' success in the Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024