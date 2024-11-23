Priyanka Gandhi Takes Lead in Wayanad By-Polls Amid Controversy
Priyanka Gandhi is leading by over two lakh votes in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-polls. BJP alleges Congress's alliance with SDPI for electoral gains, labeling it anti-national. Priyanka Gandhi's potential win marks her electoral debut and Parliament entry following brother Rahul's previous tenure.
- Country:
- India
In a significant electoral development, Priyanka Gandhi is projected to win the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-polls, leading by over two lakh votes as trends unfold. Her candidacy represents the United Democratic Front (UDF), and marks her first-time electoral victory.
Controversy has marred the process, with BJP leader Tom Vadakkan accusing Congress of aligning with the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), associated with the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI). Vadakkan condemned the alleged support as anti-national, questioning Congress's choice to ally with controversial groups.
As per the Election Commission of India, Priyanka Gandhi had secured 3,37,064 votes by 11 am, leading by a margin of 2,21,374 votes. The by-polls have turned Wayanad into a contentious battlefield involving Congress's Priyanka Gandhi, BJP's Navya Haridas, and Left's Sathyan Mokeri.
(With inputs from agencies.)
