TMC Secures Strong Lead in West Bengal Bypolls Amid Protests
In the recent West Bengal bypolls, the Trinamool Congress has gained a decisive lead across six assembly constituencies. The elections took place following the resignation of MLAs who assumed Lok Sabha positions, amidst public protests concerning the RG Kar Medical College. This event serves as a significant political assessment for the ruling TMC.
The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidates are setting a commanding pace in West Bengal's bypolls, prevailing in all six assembly constituencies. As tallying proceeds from Saturday morning, this momentum underscores TMC's political momentum amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding the RG Kar Medical College.
These bypolls transpired in Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, Taldangra, Sitai (SC), and Madarihat (ST) after sitting MLAs resigned to fulfill roles in the 2024 Lok Sabha, leaving their assembly posts vacant. Each constituency is a telling indicator of the state's political dynamics, especially as the TMC tests its influence against BJP's challenges.
TMC candidates Sangita Roy and Jayprakash Toppo are leading significantly in Sitai and Madarihat respectively, both historically sensitive constituencies, while other TMC contenders likewise show strength, solidifying the party's hold in South Bengal's political stronghold.
