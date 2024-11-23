Left Menu

Devendra Fadnavis Tipped for Maharashtra Chief Minister as BJP-Led Alliance Takes Lead

BJP MLC Pravin Darekar suggests Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for Maharashtra's top post amid election results favoring the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance. The alliance is leading in 218 seats, with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi lagging. Darekar emphasizes party with most seats should appoint the chief minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 12:38 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 11:58 IST
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP legislator Pravin Darekar, on Saturday, proposed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as the next chief minister, as early vote counts from the assembly elections indicate a victory for the Mahayuti alliance.

The Mahayuti alliance, led by the BJP, appears poised to retain power, leading in 218 of the 288 assembly seats. According to Election Commission data, BJP candidates lead in 128 seats, Shiv Sena in 55, and NCP in 35, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi trails with 50 seats.

Darekar emphasized that the party securing the most seats should appoint the chief minister, endorsing Fadnavis due to the election being fought under his leadership. Current CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena remains an ally, but Darekar reiterated the seat-based entitlement to the chief minister's position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

