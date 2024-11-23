Left Menu

BJP-Led Coalition Sweeps Maharashtra: Massive Victory and Political Shifts

In a decisive victory, the Mahayuti alliance, led by BJP, surpasses the majority mark in Maharashtra's assembly elections, claiming dominance in 220 seats. Fahad Ahmad of the NCP (SCP) gains traction in the Anushakti Nagar seat, while former MLA's daughter Sana Malik follows behind.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 12:21 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 12:21 IST
NCP (SCP) candidate Fahad Ahmad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mahayuti alliance, spearheaded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has achieved a significant milestone in the Maharashtra assembly elections, securing a lead in 220 seats, indicating a landslide victory as per Election Commission data at 11:00 AM.

Fahad Ahmad, the Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP-SCP) candidate, is making headlines by leading in Maharashtra's Anushakti Nagar assembly constituency, outpacing Sana Malik, daughter of former MLA Nawab Malik. Ahmad has left the Samajwadi Party to join NCP (SCP), demonstrating a substantial lead with a 5886-vote margin.

The BJP, with its allies, including Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, is driving the electoral charge, having taken 128 seats, while Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut questioned the result, facing criticism from BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla. All eyes remain on who will be selected as Maharashtra's new Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

