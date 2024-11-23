BJP Poised for Major Win in Maharashtra as Mahayuti Alliance Dominates Polls
In the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, BJP's Chandrakant Patil leads in Kothrud while the Mahayuti alliance, led by BJP and SHS, achieves a commanding lead in 220 seats. Celebrations have already commenced for the alliance, with BJP alone leading in 125 seats, indicating a landslide victory.
The 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections have turned the tide in favor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its Mahayuti alliance. According to the Election Commission of India's trends, BJP leader Chandrakant Patil is leading significantly in the Kothrud constituency, marking a huge win for the party.
The Mahayuti alliance has crossed the crucial majority mark with leads in 217 seats as of the latest tally, suggesting a landslide victory is imminent. Enthusiastic celebrations have begun at BJP's Mumbai headquarters, symbolizing the alliance's domino effect across the state.
Currently, the BJP is leading in 125 seats, followed by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena with 54 seats. The Nationalist Congress Party, led by Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, holds leads in 38 seats. Meanwhile, smaller parties and independent candidates are also marking their presence in the electoral scene.
(With inputs from agencies.)
