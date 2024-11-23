Left Menu

Rahul Mamkootathil Edges Ahead in Palakkad Bypoll

Rahul Mamkootathil, the Congress-led UDF candidate, has extended his lead to over 15,000 votes in the Palakkad Assembly bypoll. With voting underway, Mamkootathil garnered 49,509 votes by the 11th round. Initially led by Krishnakumar, Mamkootathil gained a steady edge in subsequent rounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 23-11-2024 13:27 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 13:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the heated Palakkad Assembly bypoll, Congress-led UDF candidate Rahul Mamkootathil has surged ahead, extending his lead by over 15,000 votes according to the latest figures.

The Election Commission of India reported that after the 11th round of counting, Mamkootathil amassed 49,509 votes, while his main rival, Krishnakumar from the BJP-led NDA, secured 34,210 votes. The LDF's Dr P Sarin trails in third with 27,926 votes.

Krishnakumar initially led the count, but Mamkootathil took a narrow lead in the seventh round and has since steadily increased his voting margin. The by-election followed Congress leader Shafi Parambil's resignation to join the Lok Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

