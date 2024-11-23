Left Menu

Trinamool Triumph: Mamata Banerjee Thanks 'Maa, Mati, Manush'

Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, expressed gratitude to the citizens as her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), secured a sweeping victory in the by-elections. The TMC won four assembly seats and led in two more, strengthening Banerjee's governance mandate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-11-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 14:12 IST
Trinamool Triumph: Mamata Banerjee Thanks 'Maa, Mati, Manush'
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the state's residents as her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), appeared set to win all six assembly seats in the recent by-elections.

Banerjee stated that the election outcomes will bolster her efforts in serving the populace, highlighting the support from 'Maa, Mati, and Manush'—a catchphrase encapsulating her connection with the grassroots. In a post on X, she emphasized their identity as stewards of the common people, not aristocratic rulers.

The Election Commission reported that TMC had already secured victories in Naihati, Sitai, Haroa, and Madarihat, with comfortable leads in the Taldangra and Medinipur constituencies, underscoring a definitive electoral success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024