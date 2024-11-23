Trinamool Triumph: Mamata Banerjee Thanks 'Maa, Mati, Manush'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the state's residents as her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), appeared set to win all six assembly seats in the recent by-elections.

Banerjee stated that the election outcomes will bolster her efforts in serving the populace, highlighting the support from 'Maa, Mati, and Manush'—a catchphrase encapsulating her connection with the grassroots. In a post on X, she emphasized their identity as stewards of the common people, not aristocratic rulers.

The Election Commission reported that TMC had already secured victories in Naihati, Sitai, Haroa, and Madarihat, with comfortable leads in the Taldangra and Medinipur constituencies, underscoring a definitive electoral success.

