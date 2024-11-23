Maharashtra's Political Landscape: Fadnavis Declares Victory Amidst Unity and Assurance

In a resounding declaration of political strength, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a landslide victory for the BJP-led coalition, Mahayuti, cementing its position in the state's assembly elections. Addressing the media, Fadnavis emphasized the unity and support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Rejecting claims of dissonance within the coalition, Fadnavis assured that there was no contention over the chief minister's post. He affirmed that the decision would be a collective one, involving leaders from the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, fostering a spirit of collaboration and mutual respect among allies.

Fadnavis also countered opposition narratives and criticism, highlighting the defeat of divisive tactics by a united front. He attributed the electoral success to grassroots supporters and key BJP figures, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, acknowledging their pivotal role in securing public confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)