Unity in Jenin: Church Overcomes Attack on Christmas Spirit

Police in the Israeli-occupied West Bank city of Jenin have arrested three Palestinians suspected of setting fire to a Christmas tree and damaging a Nativity scene at a Catholic Church. The suspects were apprehended after reviewing surveillance footage of the incident.

Authorities condemned the attempt to incite sectarian tensions, noting tools believed to be used in the attack were recovered. The church promptly replaced the burned tree with a new one before holding a Mass attended by both Muslim and Christian leaders, displaying interfaith unity.

The incident highlights the struggles faced by the region's dwindling Christian community amid rising extremism. Despite Israel's commitment to religious freedom, recent months have seen an uptick in anti-Christian acts, exacerbating fears and tensions in a conflict-ridden landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)