Maharashtra's Mahayuti Makes Historical Strides in State Elections

The Mahayuti coalition has celebrated a historic victory in Maharashtra's assembly elections. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described the results as a milestone victory that would solidify the coalition's governance in the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led the victory with 24 seats. Their allies, Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), claimed 15 and 14 seats, respectively. This coalition shows a united front, with the electorate largely supporting their agenda.

Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis assured that there would be no conflict over the chief minister's post. He affirmed that the Mahayuti leadership would make decisions collaboratively. Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh's Vijaypur bypoll, a surprise defeat for BJP's Ramniwas Rawat to Congress candidate Mukesh Malhotra added another layer of political drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)