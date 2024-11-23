Vinod Nikole Secures Dahanu Victory Amidst Mahayuti Wave

Left Menu

Vinod Nikole of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) clinched the Dahanu assembly seat, defeating BJP's Vinod Suresh Medha by 5,133 votes. Despite the Mahayuti wave, CPI(M) achieved its 10th victory here since 1978. The seat, part of Palghar district, is reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 23-11-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 17:19 IST
In a significant electoral victory, Vinod Nikole of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) secured the Dahanu (ST) assembly seat in Palghar district, triumphing over Bharatiya Janata Party's Vinod Suresh Medha by a margin of 5,133 votes.

This win marks the CPI(M)'s 10th victory in this constituency since its creation. Previously known as Jawhar (ST), Dahanu (ST) came into existence following the 2009 delimitation.

CPI(M) leader Ashok Dhavale hailed the win as a remarkable achievement against the odds of a Mahayuti wave, attributing the success to the people of Dahanu and Talasari tehsils, along with dedicated workers from various Leftist organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

