Deen Dayal's Victory: Turning the Tide in Dausa
Deen Dayal, a Congress candidate, secured a win in the Dausa assembly seat by defeating BJP's Jag Mohan with a margin of 2,300 votes. The bypolls covered seven seats in Rajasthan. This victory contributes to the current political dynamics within the 200-seat Rajasthan Assembly.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-11-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 17:25 IST
- India
In a significant electoral development, Congress candidate Deen Dayal emerged victorious in the Dausa assembly bypolls held in Rajasthan, securing a narrow triumph over BJP's Jag Mohan by 2,300 votes.
The Election Commission revealed that Dayal amassed 75,536 votes compared to Mohan's 73,236, marking a critical shift in local political dynamics.
With the bypoll results, the current composition of the 200-seat Rajasthan Assembly includes 114 BJP MLAs and 65 Congress members, reflective of the ongoing political tussle between the major parties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
