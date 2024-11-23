Deen Dayal's Victory: Turning the Tide in Dausa

In a significant electoral development, Congress candidate Deen Dayal emerged victorious in the Dausa assembly bypolls held in Rajasthan, securing a narrow triumph over BJP's Jag Mohan by 2,300 votes.

The Election Commission revealed that Dayal amassed 75,536 votes compared to Mohan's 73,236, marking a critical shift in local political dynamics.

With the bypoll results, the current composition of the 200-seat Rajasthan Assembly includes 114 BJP MLAs and 65 Congress members, reflective of the ongoing political tussle between the major parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)