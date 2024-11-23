Left Menu

BJP Gains Ground in Rajasthan Bypolls with Five Wins

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in five of the seven Rajasthan Assembly bypolls, significantly strengthening its position. Congress and Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) secured one seat each. The results reshaped the political landscape with BJP holding 119 seats, while BAP increased its representation to four.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a decisive victory in the Rajasthan Assembly bypolls, clinching five out of seven available seats. The results, released Saturday, marked a significant boost for the BJP in the state.

The Congress and Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) each managed to capture one seat, according to data provided by the Election Commission. Notably, BJP's candidates performed strongly across the board, with Rajendra Bhamboo, Rajendra Gurjar, Rewant Ram Danga, Shanta Amrit Lal Meena, and Sukhavant Singh securing wins in their respective constituencies.

The outcome has reshaped the dynamics of the 200-member Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, where the BJP now commands 119 seats. Meanwhile, the BAP has increased its presence with four MLAs, surpassing other regional parties like the RLP and BSP in representation.

