Kalpana Soren Leads Strong in Jharkhand Polls as JMM Alliance Nears Victory

Kalpana Soren, wife of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and representing the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), continues to maintain a significant lead in the Jharkhand state assembly elections. According to the latest updates from the Election Commission of India, she is ahead by over 13,000 votes.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude, Kalpana Soren thanked the people of Gandey, Giridih, and the wider state for their unwavering support and love, likening their support to parental blessings. The JMM-led alliance is positioned to retain its hold over Jharkhand, leading in nearly 50 seats. However, Congress, contesting 30 seats, is leading in 14 seats with a 46% strike rate.

The JMM, contesting 43 seats, leads in 30 with a near 70% success rate. The Rashtriya Janata Dal, having contested six seats, leads in four. The election commission reports JMM leading in 34 seats, aligning with partners Congress, RJD, and CPI (ML) across 16, 4, and 2 seats respectively, leading the alliance in a total of 56 seats.

The opposition BJP leads in 21 seats, with allies AJSU, LJP (Ram Vilas), and JD(U) each leading in one seat. The first phase of Jharkhand polling on November 13 involved 43 of the 81 assembly seats, contested fiercely between the JMM-led alliance, including Congress, RJD, CPI (ML), and the BJP-led NDA alliance with AJSU, JD(U), and LJP.

Exit polls had suggested NDA's potential win of 42-47 seats, while the JMM alliance was predicted to secure between 25-30 seats. Jharkhand saw a voter turnout of over 68.45%, surpassing the 65% turnout of 2019. The 2019 election results had the JMM winning 30, BJP 25, and Congress 16 seats. Results for all 81 Jharkhand constituencies and Maharashtra by-polls will be announced today.

(With inputs from agencies.)