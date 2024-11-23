Congress Triumphs in Karnataka By-Polls: A Political Shake-Up

The ruling Congress party in Karnataka celebrated significant victories in the recent by-polls, winning all three contested assembly segments against a BJP-JD(S) alliance. This political triumph represents a boost in both confidence and credibility for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's government.

Key victories include the Congress retaining Sandur and securing wins in the Shiggaon and Channapatna segments. These successes not only fortify the party's standing in the state assembly but also endorse the leadership of Siddaramaiah and his deputy, D K Shivakumar.

The by-polls were marked by fierce competition, with Congress overcoming significant challenges from opposition parties. The results are seen as a setback for the BJP, while boosting the position of Congress within their home strongholds, bolstering party morale following the state government's strategic initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)