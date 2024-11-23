AAP Triumphs in Punjab Bypolls: A Political Shake-Up

The bypoll results in Punjab have delivered a substantial blow to the Congress, particularly to state chief and Ludhiana MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring alongside Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Randhawa. Their respective spouses suffered defeats in traditional strongholds, Gidderbaha and Dera Baba Nanak, at the hands of the AAP candidates.

Raja Warring attributed the loss to the Shiromani Akali Dal vote diversion favoring AAP, claimed to be a decisive factor. In an impressive win for the ruling AAP, the party captured seats in Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, and Chabbewal, though the Congress managed to secure the Barnala seat.

The bypolls were necessitated after previous legislators were elected to the Lok Sabha. Notably, AAP candidate Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon defeated Congress's Amrita Warring by over 21,000 votes, while Gurdeep Singh Randhawa edged out Jatinder Kaur in Dera Baba Nanak by 5,699 votes.

