Priyanka Gandhi's Historic Win in Wayanad: A Red Letter Day for Democracy
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-poll was celebrated by the Congress party. Her entry into Parliament marks a significant moment for democracy in India. Reddy and other Congress leaders hailed the win as a voice for women and pro-people governance.
Celebrations erupted within the Congress party as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra achieved a remarkable victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-poll, hailed by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy as a momentous occasion for Indian democracy.
In a social media post on platform 'X', Reddy declared Gandhi's debut into Parliament as a 'Red Letter Day' for the country, emphasizing her role in giving women a voice and setting a benchmark for democratic progress.
The landslide win against LDF's Sathyan Mokeri, with a margin exceeding 4.1 lakh votes, underscored the public's confidence in her leadership. Meanwhile, Jharkhand's election results saw senior AICC Observer Bhatti Vikramarka express gratitude for the electorate's support of the INDIA bloc's pro-people agenda.
