Sombre Silence at Sena Bhavan Amidst Mahayuti's Electoral Tide

The iconic headquarters of Shiv Sena (UBT) in Dadar, Mumbai was shrouded in silence following the Mahayuti's commanding win in the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Security remained tight, with eight police officers stationed at the entrance. A large banner of Hindutva figurehead Bal Thackeray adorned the entrance, bearing testament to the party's legacy amidst the election results shockwave.

The Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, faced significant setbacks, capturing only 20 seats after contesting 95. Despite the losses, members, including Mohammad Shakil Qureshi and Sushma Andhare, expressed resilience, citing electoral manipulation and compromising of constitutional bodies as causes for their decline.

