Sombre Silence at Sena Bhavan Amidst Mahayuti's Electoral Tide

The iconic Sena Bhavan in Mumbai's Dadar witnessed a quiet atmosphere following the Mahayuti's victory in the Maharashtra assembly polls. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) faced a significant defeat, winning only 20 out of 288 seats. Despite losses, Sena members remain hopeful and resilient.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 20:36 IST
The iconic headquarters of Shiv Sena (UBT) in Dadar, Mumbai was shrouded in silence following the Mahayuti's commanding win in the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Security remained tight, with eight police officers stationed at the entrance. A large banner of Hindutva figurehead Bal Thackeray adorned the entrance, bearing testament to the party's legacy amidst the election results shockwave.

The Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, faced significant setbacks, capturing only 20 seats after contesting 95. Despite the losses, members, including Mohammad Shakil Qureshi and Sushma Andhare, expressed resilience, citing electoral manipulation and compromising of constitutional bodies as causes for their decline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

