Sombre Silence at Sena Bhavan Amidst Mahayuti's Electoral Tide
The iconic Sena Bhavan in Mumbai's Dadar witnessed a quiet atmosphere following the Mahayuti's victory in the Maharashtra assembly polls. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) faced a significant defeat, winning only 20 out of 288 seats. Despite losses, Sena members remain hopeful and resilient.
- Country:
- India
The iconic headquarters of Shiv Sena (UBT) in Dadar, Mumbai was shrouded in silence following the Mahayuti's commanding win in the Maharashtra assembly elections.
Security remained tight, with eight police officers stationed at the entrance. A large banner of Hindutva figurehead Bal Thackeray adorned the entrance, bearing testament to the party's legacy amidst the election results shockwave.
The Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, faced significant setbacks, capturing only 20 seats after contesting 95. Despite the losses, members, including Mohammad Shakil Qureshi and Sushma Andhare, expressed resilience, citing electoral manipulation and compromising of constitutional bodies as causes for their decline.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Election Cash Seizure Shakes Mumbai
Beautician's Tragic Murder: Fugitive Arrested in Mumbai
Actor Salman Khan gets another threat; message sent to Mumbai traffic police helpline; case registered.
Mahindra Lifespace Expands Mumbai Footprint with Major Land Development Deal
NCPA@ThePark: Uniting Mumbai Through Performing Arts