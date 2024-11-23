Left Menu

High-Stake Tensions at COP29 as Climate Finance Offer Soars

At COP29, wealthy nations proposed $300 billion annually for climate funding in hopes of breaking negotiation deadlock. However, developing nations expressed dissatisfaction, demanding inclusivity and substantial finance to combat climate change impacts. The impasse showcases the persistent divide between rich and poor countries, challenging climate finance commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 20:41 IST
High-Stake Tensions at COP29 as Climate Finance Offer Soars

The climate finance negotiations at COP29 reached a critical stage as wealthy countries raised their offer to $300 billion annually. This significant move aimed to resolve the lingering tensions among nearly 200 nations, engaged in intense discussions extending beyond the summit's deadline.

However, frustration brewed among developing nations and small island states, who accused the process of lacking inclusivity. They showed their discontent by temporarily walking out of talks, demanding a fair deal to address escalating costs from extreme weather events spurred by climate change.

Amid calls for higher contributions, especially from industrialized nations, the negotiations revealed deep divisions hindering consensus. Despite the increased offer, skepticism remains about its adequacy in replacing the unmet $100 billion annual goal for climate finance. The stakes for reaching an amicable outcome are immense, with the world's climate future hanging in the balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024